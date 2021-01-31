Morgan Stanley Lowers AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $116.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.28.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.