Morgan Stanley Has $90,000 Holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

SGDJ stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.