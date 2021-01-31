Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Revlon were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Revlon by 97.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

REV opened at $11.50 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Company insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

