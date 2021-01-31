Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $113.85. 4,655,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.