Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,983,000 after buying an additional 108,983 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

SSTK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,660. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

