Montecito Bank & Trust Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

