Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $194,874,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $207.97. 8,401,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

