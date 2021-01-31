Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.27. 1,122,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

