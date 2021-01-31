Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 181 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,338,000 after buying an additional 238,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NKE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. 7,166,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

