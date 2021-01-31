Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,848. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,642 shares of company stock worth $103,903,009. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

