Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden Purchases 30,000 Shares

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$12,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,000.

Genevieve Walkden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Genevieve Walkden acquired 60,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,376.00.

Shares of CVE:YAK opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

