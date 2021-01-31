MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $369.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

