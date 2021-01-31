MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $364.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $364.85.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $369.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.86 and a 200-day moving average of $266.60. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 0.84.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
