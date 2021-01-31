MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $364.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $364.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $369.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.86 and a 200-day moving average of $266.60. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

