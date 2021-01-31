MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 10.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 9,668,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,821,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $556.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

