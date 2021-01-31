Monero Classic Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $20,067.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00408604 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

