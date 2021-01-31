Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

