MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after acquiring an additional 108,158 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

