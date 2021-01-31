MKM Partners Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $67.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.