MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,934 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.