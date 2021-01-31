Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $34.87 or 0.00107206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $1.66 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00135238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00041053 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 164,439 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

