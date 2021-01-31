Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

NYSE CAT opened at $182.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.