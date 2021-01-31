Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $9,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.