Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 122,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.