Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

