Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,339 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.