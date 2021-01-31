Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Position Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

