Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 8,019 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

