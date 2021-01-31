Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 44,135 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 968,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 650,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 166.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,161 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

