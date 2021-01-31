Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 32,963 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,963 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,587,000 after acquiring an additional 465,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,262,000.

EWT stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

