Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,870,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,402,000.

AMLP stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

