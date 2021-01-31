Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $890,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

