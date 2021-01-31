MidasProtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,835.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $246,662.99 and $34,835.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

