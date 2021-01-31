Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSFT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average is $213.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,203,265,000 after buying an additional 1,026,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

