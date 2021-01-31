Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

