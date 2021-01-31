Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.66.

MSFT opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

