MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Trading 2.6% Higher

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.15. 27,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 6,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

