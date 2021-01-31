Michael Steen Sells 39,108 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

