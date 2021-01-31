Michael Steen Sells 39,108 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
