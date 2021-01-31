Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,168.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,051.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.