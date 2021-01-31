Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

MEOH opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after acquiring an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Methanex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 365,002 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Methanex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

