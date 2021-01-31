Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their hold rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$49.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.40.

Shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock opened at C$42.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.64. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$13.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.7561878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at C$602,395.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

