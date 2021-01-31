Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $148,896.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $680,924.37 and $148,896.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00132691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00271696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039708 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

