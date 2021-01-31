Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.
NYSE MTH opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06.
In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 142.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 191,660 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
