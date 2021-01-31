Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NYSE MTH opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after buying an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 142.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 191,660 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

