MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MKKGY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MKKGY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

