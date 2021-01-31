MenaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $55,222.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.39 or 0.04567715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030182 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

