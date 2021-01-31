Meme Price Hits $520.67 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $520.67 or 0.01593809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00312444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003497 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

