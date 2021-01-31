MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading Up 9.8%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 104,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 226,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

