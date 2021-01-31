MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $32,164.26 and $46.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00055304 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.