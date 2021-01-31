Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Head-To-Head Review

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Anworth Mortgage Asset pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Anworth Mortgage Asset has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 13.38 $374.68 million $1.30 16.24 Anworth Mortgage Asset $76.64 million 3.16 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.50% 6.60% 3.05% Anworth Mortgage Asset N/A 9.09% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anworth Mortgage Asset has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 2 10 0 2.83 Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.82, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Anworth Mortgage Asset on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

