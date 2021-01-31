MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Trading 1.1% Higher

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) shares traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.73. 37,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 30,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.
Several research analysts have commented on MVP shares. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. The stock has a market cap of C$103.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23.
MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.
