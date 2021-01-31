mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $15.30. mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 59,718 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.10 million. Analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

